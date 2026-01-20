Kraft Heinz Stock Slips As Berkshire Hathaway Signals Plans To Sell

The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) shares are sliding in Tuesday’s after-hours session after Berkshire Hathaway filed to sell up to 325 million shares of the company.

Berkshire Looks To Cut Kraft Heinz Position

After the market close on Tuesday, food and beverage company Kraft Heinz filed to sell up to approximately 325.44 million shares by selling stockholder Berkshire Hathaway.

According to Berkshire’s latest 13F, the firm owned approximately 325.63 million shares of Kraft Heinz as of Sept. 30, 2025, representing a 27.5% stake in the company. The holding also makes up 2.5% of Berkshire’s total portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway has been a shareholder of Kraft Heinz since the company was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods in July 2015.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett officially retired as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025, handing the torch to Greg Abel. This appears to be the biggest move from Berkshire since Buffett officially stepped down as CEO.

Kraft Heinz is due to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Feb. 11. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 61 cents per share for the quarter.

Kraft Heinz Shares Slide

KHC Price Action: Kraft Heinz shares were down 5.14% in after-hours, trading at $22.54 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Kraft Heinz stock was hovering near all-time lows in extended trading at last check.

Image: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com