Ondas (ONDS) Stock Jumps As Analysts Boost Price Targets Following Investor Day

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after several Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

Oppenheimer's Timothy Horan reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted the price target from $12 to $16. Needham's Austin Bohlig maintained a Buy rating and increased his target from $12 to $17. HC Wainwright & Co analyst Amit Dayal also reaffirmed a Buy rating while raising his target from $12 to $25, marking the most aggressive upward revision among the group.

The price target increases come after Ondas held an investor day on Friday and raised its revenue targets. The company now sees fourth-quarter revenue between $27 million and $29 million, and fiscal 2026 revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

Additionally, on a preliminary basis, Ondas’ estimated backlog is $65.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, a 180% increase from $23.3 million on Nov. 13, 2025.

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $11.81.

Ondas Shows Mixed Momentum Signals

The stock is currently trading 12.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have surged approximately 562.44%, showcasing a strong longer-term performance, and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at a neutral level, reflecting balanced market sentiment, while the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance: $15.50

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Ondas, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.6/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Ondas’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic “High-Flyer” setup. The strong momentum score confirms the stock’s upward trend, suggesting that investors may want to capitalize on this momentum while being mindful of potential volatility.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were up 9.54% at $13.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock