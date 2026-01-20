United States Antimony (UAMY) Stock Rises After Critical Minerals Facility Acquisition

United States Antimony Corp (NYSE:UAMY) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it has acquired a fully operational critical minerals flotation facility in Radersburg, Montana for $4.75 million in cash.

United States Antimony shares are climbing with conviction. What’s fueling UAMY momentum?

US Antimony’s Critical Minerals Acquisition

U.S. Antimony announced the closing of a property acquisition of a critical minerals flotation facility that closed on Jan. 16.

The newly purchased facility will allow the company to concentrate ore from its Alaska and Montana operations, supporting its ongoing expansion of the Thompson Falls smelter, which is scheduled for completion in February.

Management highlighted that owning the Radersburg mill outright provides greater control compared to the previously leased Philipsburg facility, which the company walked away from in 2025 due to unfavorable terms.

CEO Gary Evans said the Radersburg acquisition is necessary for concentrating raw ore from Alaska and Montana before it can be fed into the company's smelters, and noted that the facility also provides the ability to mill other materials such as silver, gold and copper.

Is This The Start Of A Bullish Trend?

U.S. Antimony is currently showing a strong bullish setup, trading above its key moving averages, which suggests positive momentum. This positioning indicates that traders might want to consider potential entry points as the stock appears to be in a favorable trend.

The RSI is currently neutral, meaning it's not signaling overbought or oversold conditions. MACD is currently above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum in the short term. This suggests that traders might see continued upward movement, especially if the stock maintains this position.

Currently, there are no defined support or resistance levels, which means traders should be cautious as price movements could be more volatile. If the stock approaches previous highs or lows, it could signal a trend continuation or reversal, so keeping an eye on price action will be essential.

U.S. Antimony stock has experienced a remarkable 12-month performance, up 415.17%. This dramatic increase reflects strong underlying trends and investor interest, suggesting that the stock could continue to attract attention in the longer term.

The stock is currently positioned near the middle of its 52-week range of $1.21 to $19.71. This positioning can attract more buyers, especially if the stock continues to show strength.

UAMY Shares Climb

UAMY Price Action: United States Antimony shares were up 5.91% at $8.77 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock