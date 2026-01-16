Ocugen Stock Is Surging Today: What's Driving The Action?

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are up on Friday as the company is gaining traction following positive market sentiment. Here’s what investors need to know.

Ocugen’s Breakthrough: A Game Changer For Treatment?

Ocugen this week reported encouraging interim results from its Phase 2 ArMaDa trial of OCU410 for geographic atrophy, showing a 46% reduction in lesion growth versus control after 12 months, with no serious safety issues across Phase 1 and 2.

The medium dose produced the strongest effect, with a 54% lesion-size reduction, while the high dose showed a 36% decline, supporting the therapy's disease-modifying potential as an alternative to frequently injected treatments.

Full Phase 2 data are expected later this quarter, with a Phase 3 trial targeted to start in 2026 and a potential BLA filing planned for 2028.

Ocugen also advanced its broader pipeline: Phase 1 GARDian1 data for gene therapy OCU410ST in Stargardt disease, published in Nature Eye, demonstrated favorable 12-month safety, tolerability, and exploratory efficacy across early to advanced disease.

Additionally, Ocugen secured a 2025 licensing deal granting Kwangdong Pharmaceutical exclusive Korean rights to OCU400, its modifier gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa.

Is OCGN Stock Primed For Growth?

The stock is currently trading 17.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 28.4% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 149.65% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 55.12, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is above its signal line, suggesting bullish momentum.

How To Navigate The Upcoming Earnings Report

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on March 4.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 6 cents (Down from Loss of 5 cents YoY)

: Loss of 6 cents (Down from Loss of 5 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $1.12 million (Up from $0.76 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $6.78. Recent analyst moves include:

Chardan Capital: Buy (Target $7.00) (Sep. 19, 2025)

Top ETF Exposure

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSE:MOON): 2.35% Weight

Significance: Because OCGN carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

OCGN Price Action: Ocugen shares were up 8.64% at $1.76 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock