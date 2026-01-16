Why Is High Roller Technologies Stock Gaining Friday?

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (AMEX:ROLR) stock surged Friday after the company lined up two marketing partners to build momentum for its planned U.S. prediction markets launch and a recent strategic deal with Crypto.com.

High Roller signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Forever Network to market a planned U.S. prediction product.

The company also disclosed a separate nonbinding LOI with Leverage Game Media.

Both proposals target customer growth and brand visibility ahead of a regulated U.S. launch.

Broader Strategy

High Roller said the media deals complement its earlier partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America.

The company aims to enter the U.S. prediction markets space through regulated, event-based products.

High Roller said Forever Network would act as a media and distribution partner.

The company expects Forever Network to drive awareness, acquisition, and ongoing engagement.

High Roller described Forever Network as a Sydney-based sports media operator across social platforms.

It highlighted Forever Network’s Basketball Forever brand and its millennial-heavy audience.

“Wednesday’s announcement with Crypto.com sets the stage for High Roller’s entry into the regulated U.S. prediction markets,” said Chief Executive Officer Seth Young.

“Partnering with Forever Network gives us direct access to a highly engaged community of sports fans who thrive on real-time outcomes, narrative-driven content, and interactive experiences — exactly the audience we’re targeting for our prediction markets.”

Alex Sumsky, co-founder of Forever Network, said prediction markets reflect how sports fans increasingly prefer informed, social, and performance-driven engagement, adding that Forever Network looks forward to partnering with High Roller to deliver value to fans and partners.

ROLR Price Action: High Roller Technologies shares were up 1.21% at $24.03 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Summit Art Creations via Shutterstock