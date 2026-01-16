J.B. Hunt Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Joins QXO And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) fell sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter.

J.B. Hunt reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.097 billion, slightly below estimates of $3.099 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share for the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $1.77 per share.

J B Hunt Transport shares dipped 4.2% to $197.86 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH) fell 16.4% to $6.35 in pre-market trading. TryHard Holdings shares dipped 76% on Thursday as the company announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Cooperation with STAR PARTY HK LIMITED to explore the establishment of a joint venture in Japan, potentially affecting investor sentiment.

(NASDAQ:THH) fell 16.4% to $6.35 in pre-market trading. TryHard Holdings shares dipped 76% on Thursday as the company announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Cooperation with STAR PARTY HK LIMITED to explore the establishment of a joint venture in Japan, potentially affecting investor sentiment. High Roller Technologies, In c. (NYSE:ROLR) declined 12.9% to $20.64 in pre-market trading. High Roller Technologies shares jumped 25% on Thursday after the company announced it signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Lines.com.

c. (NYSE:ROLR) declined 12.9% to $20.64 in pre-market trading. High Roller Technologies shares jumped 25% on Thursday after the company announced it signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Lines.com. Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (NASDAQ:AHMA) fell 10.9% to $26.17 in pre-market trading after jumping around 90% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:AHMA) fell 10.9% to $26.17 in pre-market trading after jumping around 90% on Thursday. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) fell 4.9% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.

(NYSE:SSL) fell 4.9% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday. QXO Inc (NYSE:QXO) dipped 3.5% to $24.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $750 million common stock offering and reported preliminary fourth-quarter net sales of $2.19 billion.

(NYSE:QXO) dipped 3.5% to $24.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $750 million common stock offering and reported preliminary fourth-quarter net sales of $2.19 billion. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) fell 3.5% to $10.64 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:ZGN) fell 3.5% to $10.64 in pre-market trading. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) shares declined 3.2% to $12.29 in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock