AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Skyrockets To New All-Time High As Satellite Breakthrough Powers Rally

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) extended its blistering rally Thursday, hitting a new all-time high as investors continue to pile into space-communications names.

The stock is now up roughly 370% over the past year, fueled by a landmark satellite launch, an aggressive deployment roadmap and a friendlier U.S. policy backdrop for commercial space firms.

AST SpaceMobile stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is ASTS stock surging?

AST SpaceMobile’s Game-Changer For Global Connectivity

In late December, AST SpaceMobile confirmed the successful orbital launch of its BlueBird 6 spacecraft, the largest commercial communications array ever deployed in low Earth orbit.

The satellite's nearly 2,400-square-foot array is designed to deliver peak data rates of up to 120 Mbps directly to standard smartphones, marking a key step toward global, space-based cellular broadband. Management says BlueBird 6 begins the transition to scaled deployment, with plans to have 45–60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026.

The spacecraft was built and tested in Midland, Texas, where AST now operates nearly 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and operations space and maintains agreements with more than 50 mobile network operators worldwide.

Momentum in space stocks broadly has also strengthened after a recent U.S. executive order prioritized commercial solutions and private investment across the space economy, explicitly highlighting satellite-enabled communications.

What Does AST SpaceMobile Do?

AST SpaceMobile is building a space-based cellular broadband network that connects directly to everyday 4G and 5G smartphones without hardware changes.

By flying powerful phased-array satellites in low Earth orbit and partnering with carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone and others, AST aims to extend coverage to remote and underserved regions while boosting resilience for existing networks.

Why Is ASTS Stock So Popular Now?

Investors over the past year are likely betting that AST's early technical lead, massive addressable market, high-profile carrier partnerships and clear policy tailwinds could translate into a dominant position in direct-to-device satellite connectivity, making ASTS one of the market's highest-momentum space stocks.

Is Bullish Momentum Sustainable Amid Mixed Signals?

The stock is currently trading 23% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 52.7% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating strong short-term and longer-term strength. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 370.61% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 59.70, which is considered neutral territory, while MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance: $103

Analysts Are Divided Ahead Of Earnings

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on March 2.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 19 cents (Down from Loss of 18 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 19 cents (Down from Loss of 18 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate: $39.03 million (Up from $1.92 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $61.08. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Upgraded to Neutral (Raised Target to $105 on Jan. 13)

: Upgraded to Neutral (Raised Target to $105 on Jan. 13) Scotiabank : Upgraded to Sector Underperform (Target $45.60 on Jan. 7)

: Upgraded to Sector Underperform (Target $45.60 on Jan. 7) Scotiabank: Upgraded to Sector Perform (Target $45.60 on Nov. 25, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for AST SpaceMobile, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.67/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: AST SpaceMobile’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic “High-Flyer” setup. While the Momentum (98.67) confirms the strong trend, investors should remain cautious given the extreme valuation multiples highlighted by analysts.

Top ETF Exposure

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:MISL): 4.27% Weight

(NYSE:MISL): 4.27% Weight First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX): 0.53% Weight

(NASDAQ:FNX): 0.53% Weight First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY): 1.07% Weight

Significance: Because ASTS carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ASTS Stock Soars on Thursday

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares closed Thursday up 6.33% at $101.25, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock