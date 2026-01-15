authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) stock rose on Thursday morning after the company announced a new identity verification integration with ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) .

The move aims to strengthen security for contact centers amid increasing fraud risks.

authID has partnered with ServiceNow to provide secure identity verification and authentication for contact center interactions worldwide.

Integration Details

authID said the integration will help secure more than 8,400 contact centers powered by ServiceNow, including those at 85% of Fortune 500 firms.

The collaboration addresses threats to both consumer and workforce identities.

How It Works

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, authID connects its biometric tools with ServiceNow's contact center platform.

Agents can now verify callers using SMS or email prompts before making account changes or approving sensitive requests.

authID's suite, including Proof, Verified, and PrivacyKey, integrates through ServiceNow UI Actions.

That makes the platform more interactive and tailored for specific user tasks, reducing account takeover risks at help desks.

Audit Trail Capability

The company said its integration can record authentication outcomes in ServiceNow logs.

That provides audit evidence confirming that a legitimate user initiated any account access or modification.

"Digital identity verification at the contact center accelerates business transformation," said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID.

He added that the ServiceNow link protects user accounts while enhancing customer experience.

Contact centers are frequent targets for fraud due to weak verification. Enhanced identity tools like authID's help organizations safeguard sensitive data and reduce operational risk.

AUID Price Action: AuthID shares were up 97.48% at $1.96 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock