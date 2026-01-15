What's Going On With BitMine Stock Thursday?

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMNR) rallied this week, rising in premarket trading on Thursday and surging on Wednesday even as the broader market was mixed.

The catalyst was a $200 million equity investment into Beast Industries, backed by investors including Cathie Wood's ARK and Bill Miller III. BitMine framed the deal as a way to expand digital-asset products for clients and public-market participants, and as validation of Beast Industries' entertainment growth trajectory.

Sector headlines added tailwinds after U.S. senators released draft legislation to clarify when crypto tokens are considered securities versus commodities and to delineate oversight between the SEC and CFTC, with additional provisions for stablecoins.

Separately, BitMine reported a larger treasury: $14 billion in cryptocurrency, cash, and "moonshots," including approximately 4.17 million Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH/USD) (3.45% of the supply), 193 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC/USD), and $988 million in cash.

It has 1,256,083 ETH staked and plans a U.S.-based validator network in first-quarter 2026. BitMine said it purchased 24,000 ETH in the past week, increasing its cash by $73 million, and will meet with shareholders on Jan. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas. Closing targeted Jan. 19, 2026.

BMNR’s Mixed Technical Indicators

The stock is currently trading 8.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 0.2% below its 200-day SMA, indicating a mixed short-term and long-term trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have surged 437.52%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 51.28, indicating neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $34.00

: $34.00 Key Support: $27.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions:

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $47.00. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities: Buy (Lowered Target to $47.00) (Nov. 20, 2025)

BMNR’s Significant ETF Exposure

Global X Blockchain ETF (NASDAQ:BKCH): 10.71% Weight

(NASDAQ:BKCH): 10.71% Weight VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP): 5.33% Weight

(NASDAQ:DAPP): 5.33% Weight iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSE:IBLC): 8.57% Weight

Significance: Because BMNR carries such a significant weight in these funds, any substantial inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BMNR Price Action: BitMine Immersion shares were up 1.09% at $33.02 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock