January 15, 2026 8:06 AM 1 min read

H.B. Fuller, Caledonia Mining And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) fell sharply in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

H.B. Fuller reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.23 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $894.788 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $902.508 million.

H.B. Fuller shares dipped 3.7% to $62.32 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • TryHard Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:THH) dipped 11.8% to $28.20 in pre-market trading. TryHard Holdings signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for the Japanese market “Star Party”.
  • Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSE:CMCL) tumbled 9.9% to $29.20 in pre-market trading. Caledonia announced pricing of upsized $125 million offering of 5.875% convertible senior notes due 2033.
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) fell 7.4% to $51.30 in pre-market trading.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NBY) fell 5.6% to $12.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TCOM) dipped 4.1% to $60.20 in pre-market trading. Trip.com Group shares dipped 17% on Wednesday after the company announced it is under investigation by China’s SAMR for potential anti-monopoly violations.
  • Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) fell 4% to $5.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) declined 3.3% to $3.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Iperionx Ltd (NASDAQ:IPX) fell 3.3% to $47.99 in pre-market trading.
  • GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) fell 2.7% to $7.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) fell 2% to $3.17 in pre-market trading.

