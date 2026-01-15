H.B. Fuller, Caledonia Mining And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) fell sharply in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

H.B. Fuller reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.23 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $894.788 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $902.508 million.

H.B. Fuller shares dipped 3.7% to $62.32 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

TryHard Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:THH) dipped 11.8% to $28.20 in pre-market trading. TryHard Holdings signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for the Japanese market “Star Party”.

(NASDAQ:THH) dipped 11.8% to $28.20 in pre-market trading. TryHard Holdings signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for the Japanese market “Star Party”. Caledonia Mining Corporation PL C (NYSE:CMCL) tumbled 9.9% to $29.20 in pre-market trading. Caledonia announced pricing of upsized $125 million offering of 5.875% convertible senior notes due 2033.

C (NYSE:CMCL) tumbled 9.9% to $29.20 in pre-market trading. Caledonia announced pricing of upsized $125 million offering of 5.875% convertible senior notes due 2033. Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) fell 7.4% to $51.30 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:BKE) fell 7.4% to $51.30 in pre-market trading. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NBY) fell 5.6% to $12.02 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:NBY) fell 5.6% to $12.02 in pre-market trading. Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TCOM) dipped 4.1% to $60.20 in pre-market trading. Trip.com Group shares dipped 17% on Wednesday after the company announced it is under investigation by China’s SAMR for potential anti-monopoly violations.

(NASDAQ:TCOM) dipped 4.1% to $60.20 in pre-market trading. Trip.com Group shares dipped 17% on Wednesday after the company announced it is under investigation by China’s SAMR for potential anti-monopoly violations. Diversified Healthcare Trus t (NASDAQ:DHC) fell 4% to $5.14 in pre-market trading.

t (NASDAQ:DHC) fell 4% to $5.14 in pre-market trading. Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) declined 3.3% to $3.24 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:ABSI) declined 3.3% to $3.24 in pre-market trading. Iperionx Ltd (NASDAQ:IPX) fell 3.3% to $47.99 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:IPX) fell 3.3% to $47.99 in pre-market trading. GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) fell 2.7% to $7.55 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:GPRK) fell 2.7% to $7.55 in pre-market trading. Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) fell 2% to $3.17 in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock