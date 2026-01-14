Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Moving Today

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary fiscal-year 2025 total global revenue results on Tuesday after the market closed.
TG Therapeutics Eyes Up To $900M In 2026 Revenue
TG Therapeutics said preliminary total global revenue for full-year 2025 was approximately $616 million. The company reported preliminary U.S. net product revenue for BRIUMVI of approximately $182 million for the fourth quarter and $594 million for the full year. The financial figures are unaudited and subject to final closing procedures.
Looking ahead, TG Therapeutics provided 2026 guidance, targeting total global revenue of approximately $875 million to $900 million. The outlook includes expected BRIUMVI U.S. net product revenue of approximately $825 million to $850 million. The company also forecast full-year 2026 operating expenses of approximately $350 million, excluding non-cash compensation, along with approximately $100 million in expenses tied to subcutaneous BRIUMVI inventory build and secondary manufacturer start-up costs.
The company also outlined anticipated 2026 development milestones, including mid-year topline data from the ENHANCE trial evaluating consolidated IV dosing of BRIUMVI, preliminary Phase 1 data for azer-cel in progressive multiple sclerosis in the second half of the year, and topline data for subcutaneous BRIUMVI around year-end 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.
Can TGTX Overcome Bearish Technical Signals?
TG Therapeutics is currently showing a mixed technical picture, with the stock trading 1.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but struggling below its longer-term averages. Specifically, it’s 1.6% below the 50-day SMA, 5% below the 100-day SMA, and 10.3% below the 200-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend overall.
The RSI is currently at 34.82, which is considered neutral but leans towards oversold territory. This suggests that while the stock isn’t in a strong momentum phase, there could be potential for a rebound if buying interest picks up.
MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure in the stock. This suggests that the downward momentum might continue unless we see a significant shift in buying activity.
Key support is at $30.00, and resistance is at $34.00. If the stock tests the support level and fails to hold, it could signal further downside, while a break above resistance may indicate a potential trend reversal.
In August, the stock experienced a death cross, where the 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA. This event typically signals a bearish trend, and traders should be cautious as it reinforces the current downward momentum.
Over the past 12 months, TGTX has declined by 6.29%, reflecting a longer-term bearish trend. This performance highlights the challenges the stock has faced and suggests that traders should remain vigilant for signs of a turnaround.
Positioned at 25.1% of its 52-week range, the stock is closer to its lows than its highs, which indicates a weaker market sentiment. This positioning suggests that traders should be cautious and watch for any signs of stabilization or reversal.
Overall, the technical setup signals that TGTX is currently in a bearish phase, with key levels to watch closely for potential shifts in momentum. Traders should keep an eye on support at $30.00 and resistance at $34.00 for actionable insights.
TGTX Price Action: At the time of writing, TG Therapeutics shares are trading 11.23% higher at $31.00, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
