Why Gelteq Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Gelteq Ltd (NASDAQ:GELS) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported positive preclinical results for its cannabinoid oral gel delivery platform.

The Melbourne-based company reported that its proprietary oral gel platform achieved a greater than 22% increase in the bioavailability of cannabidiol compared with an existing Food and Drug Administration-approved oil-based product, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Gelteq shares jumped 50.1% to $1.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ:IVP) gained 141.3% to $0.056 in pre-market trading. The veterinary services company filed a Certificate of Amendment on Jan. 9, increasing its authorized Class A common stock from 100 million to 700 million shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

(NASDAQ:IVP) gained 141.3% to $0.056 in pre-market trading. The veterinary services company filed a Certificate of Amendment on Jan. 9, increasing its authorized Class A common stock from 100 million to 700 million shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) rose 40.8% to $0.016 in pre-market trading. The online collectibles and artwork e-commerce platform said its board approved a special cash dividend of 5 cents per share on Jan. 8, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Jan. 12.

(NASDAQ:OCG) rose 40.8% to $0.016 in pre-market trading. The online collectibles and artwork e-commerce platform said its board approved a special cash dividend of 5 cents per share on Jan. 8, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Jan. 12. XCF Global In c (NASDAQ:SAFX) gained 30.2% to $0.22 in pre-market trading, following a Securities and Exchange Commission filing and the company’s announcement of expansion financing plans.

c (NASDAQ:SAFX) gained 30.2% to $0.22 in pre-market trading, following a Securities and Exchange Commission filing and the company’s announcement of expansion financing plans. Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) gained 20.3% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:JTAI) gained 20.3% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Tuesday. Mingteng International Corp Inc (NASDAQ:MTEN) rose 19.3% to $0.040 in pre-market trading after falling 56% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:MTEN) rose 19.3% to $0.040 in pre-market trading after falling 56% on Tuesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) gained 19% to $0.12 in pre-market trading. Univest Securities, LLC announced closing of $10 million registered direct offering for its client China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

(NASDAQ:SXTC) gained 19% to $0.12 in pre-market trading. Univest Securities, LLC announced closing of $10 million registered direct offering for its client China SXT Pharmaceuticals. AiRWA Inc (NASDAQ:YYAI) rose 15.8% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after the company’s director, Hongyu Zhou, bought 1.109 million shares at an average price of $1.35 per share.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) rose 15.8% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after the company’s director, Hongyu Zhou, bought 1.109 million shares at an average price of $1.35 per share. A utolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AUTL) gained 7.3% to $1.47 in pre-market trading. Autolus Therapeutics, on Monday, announced preliminary fourth-quarter and FY25 revenue results.

(NASDAQ:AUTL) gained 7.3% to $1.47 in pre-market trading. Autolus Therapeutics, on Monday, announced preliminary fourth-quarter and FY25 revenue results. Bilibili Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) rose 5.2% to $33.03 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) fell 53.1% to $5.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $30 million public offering.

(NASDAQ:BCTX) fell 53.1% to $5.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $30 million public offering. M oolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) fell 19.8% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:MLEC) fell 19.8% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Tuesday. Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) fell 19.1% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 56% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:HUBC) fell 19.1% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 56% on Tuesday. JIADE Ltd (NASDAQ:JDZG) dipped 18.5% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 54% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:JDZG) dipped 18.5% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 54% on Tuesday. iOThree Ltd (NASDAQ:IOTR) declined 17.6% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:IOTR) declined 17.6% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Tuesday. AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ATON) shares dipped 17.6% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. AlphaTON Capital, on Tuesday, announced a $15 million registered direct offering.

(NASDAQ:ATON) shares dipped 17.6% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. AlphaTON Capital, on Tuesday, announced a $15 million registered direct offering. Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) tumbled 16% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:PSTV) tumbled 16% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday. X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) fell 15.3% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares jumped 57% on Tuesday after the company announced a binding agreement to acquire 85% of NeuroNOS.

(NASDAQ:XTLB) fell 15.3% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares jumped 57% on Tuesday after the company announced a binding agreement to acquire 85% of NeuroNOS. Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) fell 12.1% to $96.97 in pre-market trading. The company reported preliminary fourth-quarter and FY25 sales results.

(NYSE:GKOS) fell 12.1% to $96.97 in pre-market trading. The company reported preliminary fourth-quarter and FY25 sales results. Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TCOM) dipped 9.3% to $68.55 in pre-market trading. Trip.com Group confirmed earlier report that it is under investigation by China’s SAMR for potential anti-monopoly violations.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock