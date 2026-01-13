TG Therapeutics Stock Climbs After The Bell: Here's Why

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares climbed in Tuesday’s extended trading after the company released its preliminary fourth quarter revenue estimates and provided an optimistic outlook for 2026. Here’s a look at the details.

TGTX stock is climbing. See the chart and price action here.

TG Therapeutics said it expects Briumvi U.S. net product revenue to be approximately $182 million and $594 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, respectively, with total global full year 2025 revenue of approximately $616 million.

The company is targeting full-year 2026 total global revenue of approximately $875 to 900 million, including Briumvi U.S. net product revenue of approximately $825 to 850 million.

“Briumvi continued to deliver strong commercial performance in 2025, reinforcing our confidence in the multi-billion dollar opportunity for Briumvi. With significant market share capture since launch, we believe TG Therapeutics is well positioned to drive long-term revenue growth and cash flow,” said CEO Michael Weiss.

TGTX Price Action: TG Therapeutics shares were up 6.60% at $29.71 in Tuesday’s extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock