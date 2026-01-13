What's Going On With Rezolve AI Stock Tuesday Morning?

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) shares are trading lower on Tuesday. The company announced updated revenue guidance for fiscal 2025 and 2026.

Rezolve AI said it now expects to deliver at least $40 million in revenue for full-year 2025, exceeding the current analyst consensus. The company also issued guidance for full-year 2026 revenue of approximately $350 million, nearly double prevailing market expectations of around $170 million and representing nearly 10-times year-over-year growth.

Rezolve reaffirmed its expectation to exit 2026 with a minimum annual recurring revenue (ARR) run rate of $500 million, implying approximately $40 million in monthly revenue by December 2026.

The company said it exited 2025 with approximately $209 million in ARR following a record December in which revenue is expected to exceed $17 million. Rezolve noted December marked its first profitable month.

During 2025, Rezolve reported scaling to more than 1,000 employees, operating across 24 global offices and serving over 650 enterprise customers. The company said its platform processed more than 51 billion API calls, reached over 340 million unique users globally and supported hundreds of millions of live consumer sessions and transactions.

Rezolve also highlighted expanded enterprise adoption and institutional investment during 2025, including a $50 million strategic investment and an additional $200 million commitment from new fundamental investors.

RZLV Price Action: Rezolve AI shares initially traded higher on Tuesday before pulling back. At the time of writing, Rezolve shares are trading 7.23% lower at $3.72, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

