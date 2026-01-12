Ondas Stock Drops: What's Driving The Decline?

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares are trading lower on Monday. The company closed a large registered direct offering, issuing new shares to raise capital.

Ondas Holdings stock is trading near recent highs. Where is ONDS stock headed?

The deal includes 19 million shares of common stock and pre‑funded warrants for up to 41.79 million additional shares, all sold to a single institutional investor. In total, the offering represents 60.79 million common‑stock equivalents, along with warrants that could add another 121.58 million shares if exercised.

The common stock and accompanying warrants were priced at $16.45 per unit, while the pre‑funded warrants and accompanying warrants were priced at $16.4499, both above market and representing a premium of roughly 17.5% to Ondas’ closing stock price on Jan. 8, 2026.

How The Offering Could Impact Shareholder Value

Ondas expects to receive about $959.2 million in net proceeds after fees and expenses. If all warrants are exercised for cash, the company could raise an additional $3.4 billion. The warrants carry a $28.00 exercise price, are immediately exercisable and remain valid for seven years.

The size of the offering is likely weighing on the stock, since the immediate dilution, as well as the chance that even more shares could hit the market if the warrants are exercised, poses a potential setback for existing shareholders.

Is Ondas Holdings’ Bullish Trend Sustainable?

Ondas is currently showing a strong bullish setup, trading significantly above its key moving averages. The stock is positioned 32.2% above its 20-day SMA, 57.4% above its 50-day SMA and a remarkable 180.7% above its 200-day SMA, indicating strong upward momentum.

The RSI is currently at 71.01, which places it in overbought territory. This suggests that while the stock has been performing well, traders should be cautious as a pullback could be on the horizon.

MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum in the stock. This reinforces the positive trend, but traders should remain vigilant for any signs of weakening momentum as the stock approaches overbought conditions.

Currently, there are no defined support or resistance levels, which means traders should be prepared for volatility. If the stock breaks above recent highs, it could signal further upward movement, while a decline could lead to uncertainty.

Looking at the 12-month performance, the stock has skyrocketed by 593.61%, showcasing a powerful long-term trend. This dramatic increase highlights the stock’s potential and suggests that it has been a strong performer over the past year.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares closed Monday down 3.65% at $13.41 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

