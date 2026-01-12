Momentus Stock Fades As Momentum Cools

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares faced heavy selling pressure on Monday, pulling back after staging a strong move higher last week. Here’s what investors need to know.

Momentus stock is trading near recent lows. What should traders watch with MNTS?

What Started The Rally?

Momentus shares surged last week, nearly doubling from roughly $8 to approximately $16 at the peak following news that the commercial space company was developing an additive manufactured fuel tank with Velo3D, which confirmed last month that it was actively printing parts for SpaceX’s next-generation Raptor 4 engine.

Momentus’s fuel tank collaboration with Velo3D is set to be tested aboard the Momentus Vigoride-7 Orbital Service Vehicle, demonstrating the potential of additive manufacturing to accelerate innovation in spacecraft design, the company said last week.

By leveraging Velo3D’s fully integrated solution, Momentus designed and produced a tank with optimized features that would be difficult or impossible to achieve with traditional manufacturing methods. Shares soared on the news and saw some continued momentum throughout the week before running into resistance. Monday’s pullback appears to be technical with shares having now filled the gap on the chart from the initial surge.

MNTS Struggles To Regain Long-Term Momentum

Momentus has faced significant challenges over the past year, with shares down approximately 91.18% from their 12-month high of $160.65. This long-term decline highlights the volatility and risks associated with the stock, even as it experiences a brief rally.

Currently, Momentus is trading 13.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but remains 42.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a struggle to regain longer-term momentum.

The RSI is at 55.48, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is not overbought or oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum that could support further price increases if shares can bounce in the coming days.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while there is some positive pressure, it may not be enough to sustain a strong upward trend.

Key Resistance : $10.50

: $10.50 Key Support: $9.50

MNTS Scores High On Benzinga Edge Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Momentus, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 85/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Momentus was featured in Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index over the weekend, which identifies momentum stocks that may be flying under the radar.

Momentus’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic “High-Flyer” setup. While the Momentum (85) confirms the strong trend, the lack of additional rankings suggests caution for investors, who may want to wait for additional updates for the company before making longer-term investment decisions.

Momentus had a market cap of just $20.8 million as of Monday's close, with a total float of just 1.67 million shares, according to Benzinga Pro. Low-float micro-cap stocks tend to be extremely volatile.

MNTS Price Action: Momentus shares closed Monday down 17.01% at $10.34, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com