Why Tempus AI Stock Is Trading Higher On Monday?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) stock rose Monday after the company released preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Sunday and announced new contracts.

For 2025, the company reported revenue of around $1.27 billion, reflecting about 83% year-over-year growth, including roughly 30% organic growth excluding Ambry.

Also, Tempus AI sees quarterly revenue of about $367 million, up 83% year over year, for the fourth quarter.

Apart from this, the company has signed two major deals today to advance cancer testing and care.

NYU Langone Health Collaboration

Tempus AI announced a multi-year strategic partnership with NYU Langone Health to advance cancer care through molecular profiling and data-driven insights.

Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology at Tempus added, “Our research is focused on generating actionable insights through better understanding of cancer response, resistance, and trajectory that will not only refine and enhance current assays, but also drive the creation of innovative diagnostic tools and algorithms that can empower clinicians to deliver truly individualized care to their patients.”

Northwestern Medicine Contract

Moreover, Tempus AI partnered with Northwestern Medicine to broaden access to genomic testing for cancer patients.

The initiative aims to make testing available to nearly all patients across cancer types, including those with early-stage diagnoses, giving clinicians deeper insights into each patient's cancer and enabling more personalized, effective treatment plans.

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI shares were up 3.86% at $68.83 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock