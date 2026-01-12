What's Driving The Surge In Nebius Stock?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) shares are surging on Monday. The move comes as the broader market is also trending higher, with the S&P 500 up 0.14% and the Technology sector gaining 0.64%.

Nebius Group stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is NBIS stock up today?

Nebius shares are up more than 9%, with the jump appearing to be supported by a favorable environment for tech stocks, reflected in the solid performance of major indices. Overall, the stock's rise mirrors the broader upswing in the Technology sector, indicating that today's gains are being driven more by positive market sentiment than by any company‑specific catalyst.

How Nvidia Partnership Fuels Investor Enthusiasm

On top of the general bullish market, the company announced it will be among the first Nvidia Cloud Partners to roll out Nvidia's next‑generation Rubin accelerated computing platform.

Nebius plans to bring the Rubin platform to its Nebius AI Cloud and Nebius Token Factory, giving customers access to advanced reasoning and agentic AI capabilities beginning in the second half of 2026.

As part of the partnership, Nebius will also be one of the first AI cloud providers to offer Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL72 system. The company will integrate the technology across its full‑stack infrastructure in data centers across the U.S. and Europe, allowing customers to build next‑generation AI applications with regional control and availability.

NBIS Trading Above Key Levels

The stock is currently trading 19.8% above its 20‑day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.2% above its 100‑day SMA, signaling strong momentum in both the short and long term. Shares are up 197.87% over the past year and are sitting much closer to their 52‑week highs than their lows, underscoring a solid upward trend.

The RSI sits at 55.56, which is considered neutral, suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. At the same time, the MACD remains above its signal line, pointing to continued bullish momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is experiencing positive movement, traders should remain cautious of potential volatility.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius shares were up 9.57% at $107.30 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock