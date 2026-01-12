Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) announced on Monday that it has ordered a fully turnkey Integrated Mobile Geochemical Analysis Centre from Bromet, investing approximately $1 million to accelerate assay turnaround times at its Tanbreez rare earth elements project in Greenland.

The mobile laboratory is expected to be acquired by the company and operated exclusively for Critical Metals by trained Greenlandic personnel, with analytical results subject to oversight and validation by an independent, appropriately accredited third party. Commissioning and operation will remain subject to applicable Greenlandic government and regulatory approvals.

On-Site Capability to Cut Assay Turnaround Times

The industrial-grade, mobile facility is designed to deliver real-time, on-site geochemical data, supporting pilot plant activities and ongoing project development at Tanbreez.

It incorporates automated sample preparation and Micro X-ray fluorescence analysis using a Bruker M4 Tornado Plus 26S, generating full rare earth element results in approximately 80 minutes, significantly faster than traditional off-site laboratory processing.

Tony Sage, Chief Executive Officer, said the acquisition "marks a transformative milestone" as the company advances Tanbreez from exploration toward pre-mining pilot operations, adding that on-site, laboratory-grade analysis is expected to "significantly accelerate our data collection" and strengthen real-time decision-making.

Modular Design and ESG Alignment

The system comprises two customized 40-foot high-cube modular units configured for Greenlandic conditions. One module provides automated crushing, sub-sampling, pulverizing, and drying, while the second houses a climate-controlled XRF analytical and data-processing laboratory designed to ensure accuracy, data integrity, and reproducibility.

By reducing reliance on external laboratories and minimizing sample transport, the investment is expected to improve operational efficiency and align with Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations.

Management said faster data generation will support future drilling campaigns, resource evaluation under SEC Regulation S-K 1300, and more timely updates for potential offtake partners and shareholders.

Critical Metals stock surged nearly 12% in Monday's pre-market session after President Donald Trump's comments revived focus on Greenland's strategic value, boosting interest in companies tied to the region's critical minerals. The surge was linked to renewed attention on Critical Metals' Tanbreez rare earth project. However, the stock later gave up those early gains during regular trading.

CRML Price Action: Critical Metals shares were down 4.81% at $14.25 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

