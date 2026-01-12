Nancy Pelosi's Latest Trades Are Heating Up — Tempus AI's 100% Stock Surge Is Leading The Charge

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) beat the stock market in 2025 with her investment portfolio posting gains once again. While she failed to beat the "Inverse Cramer" market, Pelosi's picks gained during the year and are starting 2026 out strong, with one pick surging higher Monday.

Tempus AI Stock Gains On Financial Results

Shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) are trading higher on Monday after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year financial results over the weekend.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be around $367 million, up 83% year-over-year. Diagnostics revenue is expected to be $266 million in the quarter, up 121% year-over-year. Data and applications revenue was reported at $100 million, up 25% year-over-year.

Analysts are expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $360.1 million according to data from Benzinga Pro. The preliminary results appear to show a fourth consecutive quarterly revenue beat.

Tempus AI said fiscal 2025 revenue is expected to be $1.27 billion, up 83% year-over-year. Diagnostics revenue was $955 million for the full fiscal year, up 111% year-over-year, according to the preliminary results.

Nancy Pelosi's 2025 Options Purchases

On Jan. 14, 2025, Pelosi purchased options in five stocks, as reported by the Benzinga Government Trades page. Here are the stocks that Pelosi disclosed buying options in:

Tempus AI

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

(NASDAQ:NVDA) Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

(NASDAQ:AMZN) Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST)

Based on the highest trading price of the stocks on Jan. 14, 2025 and the trading prices from early Monday morning, here's how the five stocks have performed:

Tempus AI: +116.4%

Alphabet Inc: +69.8%

Nvidia: +34.2%

Amazon.com: +10.6%

Vistra: -5.7%

Of the five stocks that Pelosi disclosed buying options in around a year ago, four are up 10% or more with Tempus AI leading the way.

Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, who made the trades, bought call options, which means the gains could be even more, but the exact purchase prices are not known.

For Tempus, Pelosi bought 50 call options with a $20 strike price and a Jan. 16, 2026 expiration date. The purchase was valued at $50,000 to $100,000 at the time. The options, which are good to buy 5,000 common shares at a price of $20 per share are worth around $263,350 as of Monday morning.

Pelosi has often exercised stock options for common shares around the option grant date. This means that investors could see a disclosure soon from Pelosi for the option exercises in some of the stocks above.

Outside of the options purchases disclosed by Pelosi in January 2025, the Congresswoman disclosed exercising options of Broadcom stock in June and donating Apple shares to a school in October.

Pelosi's investment portfolio was up in 2025 with different sources showing gains of 20.1% (UnusualWhales) or 18% (Quiver Quantitative). Both sources show Pelosi beating the 16.6% gain of the S&P 500 in 2025.

Tempus's Growth Also Attracts Cathie Wood Investment

Tempus's fourth-quarter results continue a trend of strong growth for the company. In the third quarter, the company reported revenue of $334.2 million, up 84.7% year-over-year.

Along with reporting preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year results, Tempus also gave an update on its backlog. The company said it has a record total contract value of $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Tempus also reported a net revenue retention rate of 126% for 2025.

"We enter 2026 in an exceptionally strong position with both of our main businesses accelerating in growth and delivering the financial leverage inherent in our platform," Tempus CEO Eric Lefkofsky said. "With AI as a catalyst across all of our products, we couldn't be more excited for 2026."

Along with attracting an investment from Pelosi, Tempus AI's strong growth has also attracted interest and investment from Ark Invest, the ETF company led by Cathie Wood.

Tempus AI is one of the top five holdings across all of the Ark Funds combined by assets under management. The stock is the top holding in the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) at 9.0% of assets and the sixth largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) at 4.9% of assets.

