Exelixis, Citigroup And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 300 points on Monday.

Shares of Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary fiscal year 2025 financial results.

Exelixis reported preliminary 2025 US net product revenue of $2.123 billion. The company also said it sees 2026 net product revenue of $2.325 billion to $2.425 billion.

Exelixis shares dipped 4.6% to $42.01 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) dipped 9.5% to $78.61 in pre-market trading.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK) declined 8.7% to $30.00 in pre-market trading. Stoke Therapeutics announced updates to timelines for the completion of enrollment and a Phase 3 data readout from the EMPEROR study of zorevunersen for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) fell 8.4% to $228.35 in pre-market trading.

B read Financial Holdings In c (NYSE:BFH) tumbled 8.3% to $73.72 in pre-market trading.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd (NYSE:HSHP) dipped 5.7% to $8.72 in pre-market trading.

Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO) fell 5.1% to $19.90 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares gained more than 5% on Friday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in December Ryoncil sales results.

American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) declined 5% to $357.00 in pre-market trading.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) fell 4.7% to $335.00 in pre-market trading.

WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP) declined 4.5% to $22.63 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) fell 4% to $116.50 in pre-market trading. Citigroup will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

