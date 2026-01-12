tickers of top stock movers
January 12, 2026 8:05 AM 2 min read

Exelixis, Citigroup And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 300 points on Monday.

Shares of Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary fiscal year 2025 financial results.

Exelixis reported preliminary 2025 US net product revenue of $2.123 billion. The company also said it sees 2026 net product revenue of $2.325 billion to $2.425 billion.

Exelixis shares dipped 4.6% to $42.01 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) dipped 9.5% to $78.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK) declined 8.7% to $30.00 in pre-market trading. Stoke Therapeutics announced updates to timelines for the completion of enrollment and a Phase 3 data readout from the EMPEROR study of zorevunersen for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.
  • Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) fell 8.4% to $228.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:BFH) tumbled 8.3% to $73.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Himalaya Shipping Ltd (NYSE:HSHP) dipped 5.7% to $8.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO) fell 5.1% to $19.90 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares gained more than 5% on Friday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in December Ryoncil sales results.
  • American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) declined 5% to $357.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) fell 4.7% to $335.00 in pre-market trading.
  • WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP) declined 4.5% to $22.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) fell 4% to $116.50 in pre-market trading. Citigroup will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

