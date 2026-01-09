Trump Housing Plan Sends Home Depot Stock Higher

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is trading sharply higher Friday afternoon as investors bet that a new White House housing initiative will unlock fresh demand for home improvement spending. Here’s what investors need to know.

Home Depot stock is among today’s top performers. Why is HD stock surging?

Lower Mortgage Rates Aim To Break Housing "Lock-In"

President Donald Trump has outlined a plan for the federal government to buy about $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities using cash reserves at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, with the goal of driving mortgage rates below 6% and breaking the current "lock-in" effect that has frozen existing-home supply.

Lower borrowing costs would encourage more homeowners to list, more buyers to move, and a surge in move-in and renovation projects that typically funnel spending directly to Home Depot's aisles.

Individual Buyers Could Boost DIY Demand

Trump also reiterated support for restricting large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes, a policy shift that could tilt the market back toward individual buyers.

First-time and move-up homeowners historically spend heavily on DIY projects, appliances and yard improvements in the first several years of ownership, a sweet spot for Home Depot's ticket growth.

Why Home Depot Is Poised To Benefit

Home Depot is the world's largest home-improvement retailer, operating thousands of big-box stores across North America.

The company sells building materials, tools, plumbing and electrical supplies, décor, appliances and lawn-and-garden products to both professional contractors and do-it-yourself customers, and generates additional revenue from installation and project services.

That broad exposure makes HD a direct beneficiary of any pickup in housing turnover and remodeling activity, helping explain why the stock is outperforming broader equity benchmarks in Friday's session.

HD Price Action: Home Depot shares were up 3.86% at $373.44 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Looking at the 52-week range of $326.31 to $426.75, the stock is currently positioned closer to its yearly high, which could act as a resistance level.

If Home Depot can maintain its current trajectory and break above $374.35, it may pave the way for a test of the upper end of this range. Conversely, if the stock retraces, the $361.31 level could provide a crucial support point for investors looking to enter or add to positions.

