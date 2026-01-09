What's Going On With Applied Digital Stock Friday?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares are trading higher Friday. The company reported second quarter earnings on Wednesday and received a flood of analyst coverage on Thursday.

Applied Digital stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s behind APLD gains?

What To Know: Applied reported adjusted earnings per share of 0 cents, beating the consensus estimate of a 10 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported revenue of $126.58 million, beating the consensus estimate of $89.75 million.

Revenue increased 250% year over year, driven primarily by growth in the company's HPC Hosting Business and improved performance across its data center hosting operations.

During the quarter, Applied achieved Ready-for-Service status at Polaris Forge 1, delivering 100 megawatts of capacity on schedule and fully energizing its first building. The company also announced a long-term lease with a U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscaler for 200 megawatts at its Polaris Forge 2 campus.

Applied strengthened its liquidity position through multiple financing activities, including a $2.35 billion senior secured notes offering and additional draws under its preferred equity financing facility with Macquarie Asset Management. As of quarter end, the company reported approximately $2.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Applied and raised the price target from $56 to $58.

maintained a Buy rating on Applied and raised the price target from $56 to $58. B. Riley Securities analyst Nick Giles maintained a Buy rating on Applied and raised the price target from $47 to $53.

APLD Price Action: At the time of writing, Applied shares are trading 13.99% higher at $26.41, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock