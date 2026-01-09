Rich Sparkle Holdings Stock Surges Following $39M Offering Agreement

Rich Sparkle Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares are trading sharply higher on Friday after the company announced it has signed purchase agreements for a $39 million private placement.

Rich Sparkle Holdings stock is challenging resistance. What’s driving ANPA to record levels?

What Happened: On Jan. 9, Rich Sparkle reached private placement subscription agreements with accredited investors to sell 3 million ordinary shares at $13 each.

The deal is expected to close around Jan. 23, 2026, pending standard closing conditions.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds for general working capital and other corporate purposes.

Technical Analysis: Rich Sparkle Holdings is currently showing a strong bullish setup as it’s trading well above its key moving averages. The stock is positioned 150.3% above its 20-day SMA, 126.7% above its 50-day SMA and 89% above its 100-day SMA, indicating significant upward momentum.

The RSI is currently at 54.55, which is in neutral territory, suggesting that the stock has room to move either way. This level indicates that while the stock isn’t overbought, traders should watch for any shifts that could signal a change in momentum.

MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum in the stock. This suggests that the current trend is strong, and traders might look for continuation patterns to capitalize on this upward movement.

Currently, there are no clear support or resistance levels identified, which makes it tricky for traders to set targets. If the stock tests previous highs, it could signal a continuation of the bullish trend, while a drop could lead to uncertainty.

The stock has experienced a significant 12-month performance increase of 1562.88%, showcasing a strong long-term trend. This kind of performance typically attracts attention, and traders may be looking for pullbacks to enter positions.

ANPA Price Action: Rich Sparkle shares were up 170.33% at $65.42 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: ST House Studio/Shutterstock.com