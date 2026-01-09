uniQure Stock Jumps After Scheduling FDA Type A Meeting For AMT‑130 Approval Pathway

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) shares are popping on Friday after the company said the FDA will review the data package for AMT‑130, its gene therapy for Huntington's disease, with a Type A meeting now scheduled.

uniQure shares are powering higher. Why is QURE stock up today?

What Happened: According to the FDA, Type A meetings are typically reserved for discussions needed if program setbacks or regulatory disputes arise.

“We look forward to a constructive discussion with the FDA as we work toward a timely resolution regarding an accelerated approval pathway for AMT-130,” said Matt Kapusta, CEO at uniQure.

Kapusta said patients, families and doctors continue to highlight the urgent need for treatments that can slow or change the course of Huntington's disease.

UniQure plans to share a regulatory update once it receives the official meeting minutes.

QURE Price Action: uniQure shares were up 10.84% at $25.66 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

