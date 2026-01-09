Aehr Test Systems Soars After Mixed Earnings Report

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares are up on Friday following Thursday’s earnings report. Here’s what investors need to know.

Aehr Test Systems Pops To New highs

Aehr Test Systems reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, aligning with consensus estimates. However, the company’s revenue of $9.88 million fell short of the expected $11.59 million, marking a 14.72% miss and a decline from $13.45 million in the same period last year.

Despite the revenue shortfall, CEO Gayn Erickson expressed optimism about the company’s progress in wafer-level burn-in and packaged-part burn-in segments. The company reported bookings of $6.2 million for the quarter, with a backlog of $11.8 million as of Nov. 28, 2025.

The broader market is experiencing positive momentum Friday afternoon, with major indices showing gains. The Technology sector is particularly strong today, which may provide a supportive backdrop for Aehr Test Systems as it navigates its recent earnings results.

AEHR Technicals: Trading Above Key SMAs With Neutral RSI And Bullish MACD

Aehr Test Systems is currently trading 7.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 5.7% above its 50-day SMA, indicating short-term strength. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 47.77%, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 49.89, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $26.50

: $26.50 Key Support: $21.50

Earnings Miss But Analysts Maintain Bullish

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $20.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Lake Street : Initiated with Buy (Target $29.00)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $29.00) Craig-Hallum : Upgraded to Hold (Target $12.00)

: Upgraded to Hold (Target $12.00) William Blair: Upgraded to Market Perform

Aehr Test Systems Scores Strong Bullish Momentum In Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Aehr Test Systems, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 92.41/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Aehr Test Systems’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum setup. The high momentum score indicates that the stock is currently performing well compared to its peers, suggesting potential for continued upward movement.

Price Action

AEHR Price Action: Aehr Test System shares were up 8.55% at $24.64 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

