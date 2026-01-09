Computer screen with financial chart going up and down with a city scape in the background
January 9, 2026 1:07 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With WD-40 Shares Friday?

Follow

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected first quarter financial results on Thursday.

WD-40 shares are retreating from recent levels. Why are WDFC shares down?

What To Know: WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.28, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36. In addition, the company reported revenue of $154.42 million, missing the consensus estimate of $155.08 million.

Despite the earnings miss, total net sales increased 1% year over year. Maintenance product sales rose 2%, supported by an 8% increase in direct markets, though results were partially offset by lower sales in distributor markets. Gross margin improved to 56.2% from 54.8% in the prior-year quarter.

WDFC Price Action: At the time of writing, WD-40 shares are trading 3.84% lower at $195.69, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

WDFC Logo
WDFCWD-40 Co
$193.79-4.77%
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved