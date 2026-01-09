Datavault AI (DVLT) Stock Falls Friday After Major Shareholder Dumps 14.7M Shares

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares are down on Friday, pulling back following Thursday’s surge. Here’s what investors need to know.

Major Shareholder Dumps 14.7M Shares

Datavault AI filed a Form 4 showing that Scilex Holding Co. sold a total of 14,713,490 DVLT common shares between Jan. 6–8, 2026 at prices around $1.07–$1.37, leaving it with about 229.7 million shares.

These transactions were reported as open-market sales, indicating a clear move to reduce Scilex's economic stake in the company rather than just an internal restructuring of holdings.

A large, visible sell-down by a major shareholder often spooks other investors and adds selling pressure to the market, so traders could interpret this as a bearish signal and push DVLT stock lower on Friday.

How Datavault’s Expansion Could Impact AI Adoption

The company this week revealed that it will deploy its SanQtum AI platform in New York and Philadelphia, utilizing International Business Machines Corporation‘s (NYSE:IBM) watsonx AI products to enhance data processing capabilities. This initiative aims to provide cybersecure data storage and real-time scoring, allowing clients to convert raw data into tradable digital assets instantly.

In addition, Datavault AI plans to implement its DVHOLO holographic displays and ADIO spatial audio technology in collaboration with Riflessi, a luxury retail destination in New York City, starting February 2026. This deployment is expected to create immersive advertising experiences and generate new revenue through customized content.

Is DVLT Stock Set For A Rebound?

The stock is currently trading 11.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 29.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. Shares have decreased by 21.98% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 44.54, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is above its signal line, indicating potential bullish momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: N/A

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on March 30.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 9 cents (Up from $-2.00 YoY)

: Loss of 9 cents (Up from $-2.00 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $24.70 million (Up from $0.90 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $4.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Maxim Group : Buy (Raised Target to $4.00)

: Buy (Raised Target to $4.00) Maxim Group: Upgraded to Buy (Target $3.00)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Datavault AI Inc. Common Stock (DVLT), highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 20/100) — The stock is underperforming relative to the market.

: Weak (Score: 20/100) — The stock is underperforming relative to the market. Quality : Weak (Score: 25/100) — The company shows signs of financial instability.

: Weak (Score: 25/100) — The company shows signs of financial instability. Value: Risk (Score: 4/100) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

The Verdict: Datavault AI’a Benzinga Edge signal reveals significant challenges ahead. With weak momentum and quality scores, investors should approach with caution, particularly given the stock’s current valuation concerns.

Price Action

DVLT Price Action: Datavault AI shares were down 6.53% at $0.94 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

