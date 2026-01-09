What's Going On With AMC Stock After Hitting A New All-Time Low?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading marginally higher on Friday as the company navigates a challenging market environment, following recent operational success despite hitting a new all-time low Thursday.

AMC Entertainment stock is showing downward bias. Where is AMC stock headed?

Why AMC’s Box Office Success Signals Hope

Shares of AMC have been volatile in recent weeks as it is reported that the box office is booming, with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash grossing $483 million worldwide, adding pressure as broader markets are experiencing mixed performance Friday.

AMC also recently reported its strongest pre-Christmas weekend since 2021, drawing over 4 million guests and generating $88 million domestically.

Despite this success, Wall Street remains focused on long-term balance sheet concerns, particularly fears of future dilution due to an amended note agreement allowing for up to $150 million in stock offerings beginning in February 2026.

The company recently sold the majority of its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) for $24.1 million to reinvest in its core exhibition business.

Meanwhile, billionaire Robert Citrone of Discovery Capital Management has taken a contrarian position, acquiring approximately 32.75 million shares, betting that the distressed equity is undervalued relative to its box office recovery.

The Bearish Signals That Investors Can’t Ignore

The stock is currently trading 16.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 41.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating significant bearish pressure. Shares have decreased by 61.45% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 18.83, which is considered oversold, suggesting that the stock may be due for a bounce. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $2.00

: $2.00 Key Support: $1.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on February 24.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 5 cents (Up from a loss of 18 cents YoY)

: Loss of 5 cents (Up from a loss of 18 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $1.41 billion (Up from $1.31 billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $5.41. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Sell (Lowered Target to $2.30)

: Sell (Lowered Target to $2.30) Citigroup : Sell (Raised Target to $2.70)

: Sell (Raised Target to $2.70) Wedbush: Upgraded to Outperform (Raised Target to $4.00)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for AMC, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bearish (Score: 4/100) — The stock is underperforming the broader market.

: Bearish (Score: 4/100) — The stock is underperforming the broader market. Quality : Weak (Score: 22/100) — The balance sheet shows significant concerns.

: Weak (Score: 22/100) — The balance sheet shows significant concerns. Value: Risk (Score: 10/100) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

The Verdict: AMC’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic ‘High-Flyer’ setup. While the Momentum (4) confirms the weak trend, the low Quality (22) score warns that the stock faces significant challenges ahead—investors should proceed with caution.

Price Action

AMC Price Action: AMC shares were up 4.1% at $1.52 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

