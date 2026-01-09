Tilray Stock Jumps After Revenue, Earnings Beat

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter financial results.

Tilray Brands stock is moving in positive territory. What’s driving TLRY shares up?

What To Know: Tilray reported adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent, beating the consensus estimate of a loss of 20 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $217.50 million, beating the consensus estimate of $210.95 million.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $8.4 million for the quarter, and Tilray reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $62 million to $72 million.

Performance was supported by strength in international medical cannabis, Canadian adult-use cannabis and distribution operations, including Tilray Pharma, which delivered its highest quarterly results to date.

Tilray also reported a significantly improved balance sheet, ending the quarter with $291.6 million in cash and marketable securities and moving to a net cash position of $27.4 million.

How To Buy Tilray Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Tilray – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Tilray, which is trading at $9.13 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 10.95 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

TLRY Price Action: At the time of writing, Tilray shares are trading 3.07% higher at $9.41, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

