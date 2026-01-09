Vistra Wins Mega Nuclear Deal With Meta, Stock Jumps

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) stock rose Friday after the company disclosed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPAs) with Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META).

The deal involves supplying over 2,600 MW of zero-carbon power from three nuclear plants to support Meta's regional operations.

In particular, Meta will purchase 2,176 MW of nuclear energy from Vistra's operating Perry and Davis-Besse plants in Ohio, along with an additional 433 MW of capacity from uprates at Perry, Davis-Besse, and Beaver Valley in Pennsylvania.

Notably, over 15% of this contracted capacity represents new generation that has been added to the PJM grid.

All electricity produced from these plants will continue to flow into the grid, supporting all electricity users in the region.

Meta's energy purchases under the agreements will commence in late 2026, with additional capacity coming online through 2034 to reach the full 2,609 MW.

All three plants have received initial license renewals from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the PPAs provide Vistra with the certainty to pursue subsequent renewals, potentially extending each reactor's license by another 20 years.

Currently, Beaver Valley Unit 1 is licensed through 2036, Davis-Besse through 2037, Perry through 2046, and Beaver Valley Unit 2 through 2047.

With this deal, Vistra plans to license extensions to operate these carbon-free assets for another 20 years.

Big Tech Locks In Nuclear Power

Earlier Friday, Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) announced a strategic partnership with Meta to develop a 1.2-gigawatt nuclear power campus in Ohio, underscoring how both existing nuclear operators and next-generation developers are positioning themselves as critical suppliers to Big Tech's long-term energy needs.

Together, the deals underscore Meta's strategy of combining near-term power supply from operating nuclear plants with longer-term investments in new capacity to support AI-driven growth.

VST Price Action: Vistra shares were up 15.21% at $173.50 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

