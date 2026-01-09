WD-40 Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins Olin, AXT And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the S&P 500 futures gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) fell sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.36 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $154.423 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $155.085 million.

WD-40 shares dipped 9.1% to $185.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ:BBNX) dipped 15.6% to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter financial results.

(NASDAQ:BBNX) dipped 15.6% to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter financial results. Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) declined 11.7% to $19.92 in pre-market trading r after the company cut its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $67 million from a prior range of $110 million to $130 million.

(NYSE:OLN) declined 11.7% to $19.92 in pre-market trading r after the company cut its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $67 million from a prior range of $110 million to $130 million. AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares dipped 10.3% to $23.12 in pre-market trading after the company updated its fourth-quarter revenue expectations.

(NASDAQ:AXTI) shares dipped 10.3% to $23.12 in pre-market trading after the company updated its fourth-quarter revenue expectations. Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) tumbled 7% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. Aclarion shares jumped 42% on Thursday after the company reported quarterly Nociscan scan volumes increased 114% year over year.

(NASDAQ:ACON) tumbled 7% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. Aclarion shares jumped 42% on Thursday after the company reported quarterly Nociscan scan volumes increased 114% year over year. iHeartMedia, Inc . (NASDAQ:IHRT) dipped 4.3% to $3.81 in pre-market trading.

. (NASDAQ:IHRT) dipped 4.3% to $3.81 in pre-market trading. Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ:CNCK) fell 3.9% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, Coincheck Group signed an agreement to acquire 3iQ.

(NASDAQ:CNCK) fell 3.9% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, Coincheck Group signed an agreement to acquire 3iQ. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) fell 3.1% to $9.40 in pre-market trading. Neogen shares jumped around 32% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:NEOG) fell 3.1% to $9.40 in pre-market trading. Neogen shares jumped around 32% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) fell 1.9% to $83.50 in pre-market trading as the company said it will record about $7.1 billion in fourth-quarter charges tied to electric vehicle impairments and China restructuring and legal costs.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock