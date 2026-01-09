Oklo Stock Soars After Meta Locks In 1.2-GW Nuclear Project

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) stock rose Friday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), underscoring growing demand for reliable, clean power to support large-scale data center expansion.

Power Campus Deal With Meta

The agreement advances Oklo’s plan to develop a 1.2-gigawatt power campus in Pike County, Ohio, designed to supply electricity to Meta’s regional data center operations.

The project will be built on a 206-acre site in Pike County, previously owned by the Department of Energy and now held by Oklo.

Pre-construction activities and site studies are scheduled for 2026, with the first phase of the facility expected to come online by 2030. The campus will scale in stages, reaching its full 1.2 GW capacity by 2034.

Funding Structure And Deployment Timeline

Under the agreement, Meta can prepay for electricity and provide funding to help advance Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse project. Oklo said the funding will be used to acquire nuclear fuel and progress Phase 1 of the Pike County development.

The company’s model allows large energy users to fund their own generation capacity while adding clean power to the grid through private investment.

Meta’s commercial support is designed to help Oklo develop power infrastructure to meet future data center needs, thereby contributing to a more reliable Ohio grid for broader customers.

Urvi Parekh, head of global energy at Meta, said, “Our agreement with Oklo enables the development of 1.2 gigawatts of nuclear energy in Southern Ohio, supporting Meta’s operations in the region, including our AI supercluster in New Albany. This project will create jobs, spur local innovation, and advance American leadership in energy technology.”

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 18.24% at $115.40 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock