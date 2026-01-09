Phone with Tilray logo held in front of computer screen with Tilray on it.
January 9, 2026 4:46 AM 3 min read

Why Tilray Brands Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings report, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Tilray Brands reported quarterly earnings of one cent per share, which beat the Street estimate for a loss of 20 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $217.51 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $210.95 million.

Tilray Brands shares surged 7.3% to $9.80 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • RenX Enterprises Corp (NASDAQ:RENX) gained 51.9% to $0.29 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) rose 37.6% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after dipping over 37% on Thursday.
  • Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE:OPAD) rose 36.8% to $2.08 in pre-market trading following a new proposal by President Donald Trump, with big implications for the nation's housing market.
  • La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ:LRHC) gained 35.9% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after rising 8% on Thursday.
  • Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) surged 34.5% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday. Cemtrex completed the acquisition of Invocon, launched aerospace & defense segment and expanded participation in missile defense modernization.
  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) gained 21.4% to $2.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Loandepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) rose 18.8% to $2.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) gained 12.2% to $17.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary global net product revenue results for the fourth quarter. The company said it sees preliminary global net product revenue of EKTERLY of $35 million to $49 million for the quarter.
  • MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc (NASDAQ:MKZR) rose 12% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after jumping 7% on Thursday.

Losers

  • Stak Inc (NASDAQ:STAK) fell 16.4% to $0.35 in pre-market trading. STAK announced closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering.
  • Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ:BBNX) fell 15.6% to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter financial results.
  • CDT Environmental Tech Invmt Hlds Ltd (NASDAQ:CDTG) fell 14.3% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) dipped 11.7% to $19.92 in pre-market trading r after the company cut its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $67 million from a prior range of $110 million to $130 million.
  • Flyexclusive Inc (NYSE:FLYX) declined 11.4% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares dipped 10.3% to $23.12 in pre-market trading after the company updated its fourth-quarter revenue expectations.
  • WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) fell 9.1% to $185.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ:GOVX) fell 8.1% to $0.17 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.
  • Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) tumbled 7% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. Aclarion shares jumped 42% on Thursday after the company reported quarterly Nociscan scan volumes increased 114% year over year.
  • Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) dipped 7% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.

