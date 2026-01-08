Trump Says Federal Intel Stake Has Made 'Tens Of Billions': Stock Climbs

President Donald Trump boasted about Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) new processors and the U.S. government’s stake in the company late Thursday afternoon. Intel shares moved higher.

In a social media post, Trump said he had just completed a “great meeting with the very successful Intel CEO, Lip-Bu Tan.”

“Intel just launched the first SUB 2 NANOMETER CPU PROCESSOR designed, built, and packaged right here in the U.S.A.,” Trump said.

“The United States Government is proud to be a Shareholder of Intel, and has already made, through its U.S.A. ownership position, Tens of Billions of Dollars for the American People — IN JUST FOUR MONTHS. We made a GREAT Deal, and so did Intel. Our Country is determined to bring leading edge Chip Manufacturing back to America, and that is exactly what is happening!!!” Trump added.

The Background

Trump has had a complicated relationship with Intel and CEO Lip-Bu Tan. In early August 2025, Trump publicly demanded the resignation of Intel's CEO, calling him “highly conflicted” due to his past venture capital investments in Chinese technology.

Not long after, following a high-stakes White House meeting, Trump reversed his stance. He announced a historic agreement where the U.S. government would take a 9.9% equity stake in Intel in exchange for $8.9 billion.

The funding was largely converted from grants previously authorized under the CHIPS Act. Trump framed it as a great deal for taxpayers and the country, ensuring the government received ownership in exchange for support.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were up 1.78% at $41.84 in Thursday’s extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock