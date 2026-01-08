'Look Out Palantir Shorts'—Did Cramer Curse Just Hit The Stock?

When CNBC's Jim Cramer posted, “Look out Palantir shorts, here we go again!” on Thursday morning, the Inverse Cramer crowd immediately braced for a crash.

PLTR stock is down. See the chart and price action here.

In the superstitious world of retail trading, a public blessing from the Mad Money host is often viewed as a kiss of death or the Cramer Curse.

However, this time, the narrative is clashing with two powerful geopolitical catalysts.

The “Venezuela Validation”

Palantir shares climbed this week following the dramatic U.S.-led operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

While Palantir does not confirm any specific role in classified missions, however, investors instinctively linked the precision of the raid to Palantir's Gotham and AIP platforms.

Palantir's stock climbed nearly 4% on Monday, another 3% Tuesday and traded as high as $187.28 on Wednesday before closing at $181.68.

The Trump Defense Surge

Other major defense stocks, like Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) and Northrup Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) , surged Thursday after President Donald Trump's Wednesday night call to boost military spending by 50% in 2027.

While Trump also threatened to restrict dividends and buybacks for traditional contractors to force faster production, the administration’s focus on AI-driven efficiency plays directly into Palantir's hands.

However, Palantir did not join the defense majors in a celebratory rally. Instead, PLTR shares fell at Thursday's open—after Cramer told the shorts to "look out."

Curse or Catalyst?

So, did Cramer curse Palantir stock? Shares were definitely under pressure Thursday, trading around $175 and down more than 3.5%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

With a trailing P/E ratio north of 400x, the dip could actually just be healthy profit-taking at a historical valuation ceiling.

Cramer's vocal support often marks a near-term top, but the combination of the successful tactical mission in Venezuela and hopes for a record-breaking defense budget makes Palantir a difficult stock to bet against.

Palantir shorts should indeed "look out" —and watch for signals from the White House as much as posts from Cramer.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir shares were down 3.69% at $174.98 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock