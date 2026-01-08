Constellation Brands Stock Rises After Report Of Trump Administration Blocking Stricter Guidelines

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) shares moved higher Thursday after a Reuters report said the Trump administration dismissed health officials who had planned to push for stricter alcohol‑consumption guidelines.

What Happened: Last spring, officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services drafted a proposal to cut the recommended alcohol limit for men from two drinks a day to one, citing cancer risks. The draft said reducing intake to one drink or less per day could save thousands of lives each year.

"Alcohol is known to cause cancer," the officials wrote in the proposal, according to Reuters. The group had been tasked with updating the alcohol recommendations for the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Despite the proposal’s warnings, the Trump administration released new guidelines on Wednesday that avoid specific serving limits and simply advise Americans to drink less for better health. This effectively ends a 35‑year recommendation that men limit themselves to two drinks per day and women to one.

Public health experts warned that loosening the guidelines could encourage more drinking and lead to increases in alcohol‑related illness and death.

STZ Price Action: Constellation Brands shares were up 4.66% at $147.57 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

