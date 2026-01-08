What's Going On With Intel Shares Thursday?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is in the spotlight Thursday after the company unveiled its Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor at CES earlier this week

What To Know: Intel announced the launch of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, calling it the company's first AI PC platform built on Intel 18A process technology designed and manufactured in the United States. The company said the new platform will power more than 200 designs from global partners, making it the most broadly adopted and globally available AI PC platform Intel has delivered to date.

According to Intel, the Series 3 lineup focuses on improved power efficiency, increased CPU performance, expanded GPU capabilities and enhanced AI compute. The company highlighted broader app compatibility supported by x86 architecture.

The Intel Core Ultra Series 3 mobile lineup introduces a new class of Core Ultra X9 and X7 processors featuring integrated Intel Arc graphics. Top configurations include up to 16 CPU cores, 12 Xe-cores, and up to 50 NPU TOPS. Intel said these processors are designed for advanced workloads such as gaming, content creation and productivity, while also supporting extended battery life.

Intel also noted that Series 3 processors are certified for embedded and industrial use cases, expanding applications across robotics, smart cities, automation and healthcare. The company said the platform delivers improved performance for edge AI workloads, including higher large language model performance and better performance per watt in video analytics.

INTC Price Action: At the time of writing, Intel shares are trading 3.31% lower at $41.23, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock