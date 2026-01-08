Tilray (TLRY) Earnings Tonight: Wall Street Expects A Loss, Bulls Are Betting On This

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are flat Thursday morning as the company prepares to report its fiscal second-quarter 2026 results after the bell, stirring investor interest. Here’s what investors need to know.

Tilray Brands stock is trading near recent lows. What’s the outlook for TLRY shares?

The Game-Changer: Cannabis Rescheduling Impact

Analysts expect Tilray to report a loss of 20 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $210.95 million. The company is also being watched by investors for its new subsidiary, Tilray Medical USA, which aims to leverage the anticipated federal policy shift regarding cannabis rescheduling.

Investors are particularly focused on the potential for tax relief as cannabis is expected to be reclassified from Schedule I to Schedule III, which could significantly impact profitability. This change would allow Tilray to deduct standard business expenses, potentially unlocking millions in annual cash flow.

The broader market is experiencing mixed performance, with the Dow Jones up 0.35% and the Nasdaq-100 down 0.63%.

Is Tilray’s Stock Set For A Turnaround?

Tilray is currently trading 11.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 25.7% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish short-term trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 34.09% and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 43.22, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance: $10.50

Analyst Outlook

Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Buy (Raised Target to $2.00)

: Buy (Raised Target to $2.00) Zelman & Assoc : Neutral

: Neutral Piper Sandler: Neutral (Lowered Target to $1.00)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Tilray Brands, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bearish (Score: 27.96/100) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Tilray Brands’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak momentum setup. With a low score of 27.96, the stock is struggling to gain traction, indicating potential challenges ahead for investors.

Top ETF Exposure

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ): 14.33% Weight

(NYSE:MJ): 14.33% Weight ADVISORSHARES PURE CANNABIS ETF (NYSE:YOLO): 1.50% Weight

Significance: Because TLRY carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

TLRY Price Action: Tilray Brands shares were up 0.72% at $9.05 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: A Look Ahead: Tilray Brands’s Earnings Forecast

Image: Shutterstock