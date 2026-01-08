What's Going On With FlyExclusive Shares Thursday?

FlyExclusive, Inc. (AMEX:FLYX) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company was named an authorized Starlink Aviation dealer.

flyExclusive stock is among today’s top performers. Why is FLYX stock surging?

What To Know: FlyExclusive announced it signed an authorized dealership agreement with Starlink, becoming a certified dealer and installer for Starlink's high-speed, low-latency aviation connectivity system.

Under the agreement, flyExclusive will begin installing Starlink on its own fleet, offering streaming-quality internet, real-time communications, and consistent VPN performance during flight. As an authorized dealer and installer, the company will also provide Starlink sales, installation, and support services to third-party aircraft owners and operators through its maintenance, repair, and overhaul business.

The company said Starlink's low Earth orbit satellite network delivers broadband connectivity capable of supporting in-flight streaming, video calls, and large file transfers, with speeds of up to 310 Mbps and latency as low as under 99 milliseconds.

FlyExclusive said the dealership agreement strengthens its MRO capabilities and supports its broader investments in technology, customer experience, and fleet modernization. Installations on the company's Challenger 350 fleet are expected to begin in early 2026, while installation slots for external customers are available immediately.

FLYX Price Action: At the time of writing, FlyExclusive share are trading 112% higher at $6.66, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

