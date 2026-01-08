Cardio Diagnostics Bets On India To Scale AI Heart Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) announced a major international partnership on Thursday.

Cardio Diagnostics, Aimil Ltd. and Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. revealed a deal to bring the PrecisionCHD coronary test to India.

The collaboration marks Cardio Diagnostics' first expansion outside the United States, targeting a nation with rising heart disease rates.

The test combines epigenetics, genetics and AI to detect coronary heart disease at a molecular level from a blood sample.

Clinical Advantage

PrecisionCHD can identify both obstructive and non-obstructive CHD forms usually missed by traditional angiograms.

Coronary heart disease rates in India range as high as 13% in some urban populations, underscoring urgent screening demand.

Partners have started integrating the test into Dr. Lal PathLabs' clinical and lab network under Indian clinical guidelines.

After integration and regulatory alignment, the group expects broader commercial deployment in 2026.

Executive Insight

Cardio Diagnostics CEO and co-founder Dr. Meesha Dogan said the tie-up advances equitable access to cutting-edge cardiovascular care.

Aimil Executive Director Dr. Mallika Kapur said the venture strengthens India's access to advanced heart diagnostics.

Dr. Lal PathLabs CEO Shankha Banerjee said the test will help clinicians detect disease earlier and tailor treatments.

CDIO Price Action: Cardio Diagnostics shares were down 15.77% at $2.35 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

