What's Going On With Datavault AI Stock Thursday?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) on Thursday said it has expanded its collaboration with International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to deliver enterprise-grade artificial intelligence at the edge in New York and Philadelphia, using its SanQtum AI platform.

Details

SanQtum AI is a fleet of synchronized micro edge data centers running IBM’s watsonx AI products on a zero-trust network.

The platform provides cybersecure data storage, real-time scoring, tokenization, and ultra-low-latency compute in two of the U.S.’s most data-intensive metro regions.

By deploying Datavault AI’s Information Data Exchange and DataScore agents, developed with watsonx, within SanQtum AI’s zero-trust edge environment, Datavault AI enables clients to process and tokenize data at the point of creation, converting raw inputs into verified, tradable digital assets instantly.

This approach supports enterprise AI operations, media analytics, identity verification, credentialing, tokenization, and secure data commerce, all without depending on public cloud platforms, which can expose sensitive data to significant security risks.

SanQtum AI’s GPU-optimized, distributed edge architecture allows Datavault AI to deploy these capabilities at scale across New York and Philadelphia in the first quarter of 2026, with plans to expand to additional metropolitan areas.

Management Commentary

Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI added, “The watsonx portfolio of AI products gives us the added intelligence, SanQtum AI gives us the speed, and together they give Datavault AI the ability to create authenticated digital property nearly at the instant data comes into existence.”

“I believe this could change the economics of data, helping us serve enterprises such as media leaders, sports organizations and government agencies across the Northeast Corridor with unmatched performance and security.”

Biz Dziarmaga, Head of Americas AI Partnerships at IBM, added, “Our work with Datavault AI and Available Infrastructure demonstrates the power of IBM’s ecosystem approach-leveraging watsonx to deliver scalable AI that helps enterprises drive smarter operations and faster business outcomes.”

Retail Collaboration

On Wednesday, the company disclosed a collaboration with Riflessi, a premier Fifth Avenue retail destination in New York City.

Beginning February 2026, Datavault AI will deploy its DVHOLO holographic displays and ADIO spatial audio technology to showcase luxury fashion, create immersive advertising experiences, and generate new revenue through data-driven, customized content.

