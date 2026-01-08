Nuvve Stock Soars 33% After Regaining Nasdaq Compliance

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance.

What To Know: Nuvve said it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market stating the company has regained compliance with both the Minimum Bid Price Rule and the Minimum Stockholders' Equity Rule.

According to the company, it regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule after maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days, a requirement that was met on Dec. 29, 2025.

Nuvve also regained compliance with the Minimum Stockholders' Equity Rule, which requires listed companies to maintain stockholders' equity of at least $2.5 million. The company said compliance was achieved as a result of a private placement of securities that generated $5.4 million in gross proceeds. The transaction was approved by stockholders on Dec. 29, 2025 and closed on Dec. 30, 2025, bringing the company back into compliance as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Nasdaq indicated the company is subject to a mandatory panel monitor for one year that began Jan. 6, 2026. During this period, if Nuvve falls out of compliance with the Minimum Stockholders' Equity Rule, it will not be eligible for an additional compliance period, though it would have the right to request a new hearing prior to any delisting action.

NVVE Price Action: At the time of writing, Nuvve shares are trading 33.33% higher at $4.71, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

