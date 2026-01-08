Sidus Space (SIDU) Rockets Over 500% In The Past Month: What Investors Need To Know

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares are extending a volatile but powerful rally following a significant defense contract win. Here’s what investors need to know.

Why Sidus Space’s Defense Contract Is Game-Changing

The momentum has been primarily driven by Sidus Space’s selection as a contract awardee for the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD program, which has a total ceiling of $151 billion. This contract allows Sidus to compete for task orders in critical areas such as AI-enabled sensing and multi-domain defense capabilities.

Investors are also reacting to the company's recent public offering, which raised $16.2 million by selling 10.8 million Class A shares at $1.50 each. The capital will be used for manufacturing expansion and product development, potentially enhancing Sidus’ position in the defense sector despite the dilution from the offering.

The broader market is experiencing mixed performance, with the S&P 500 down 0.17% and the Nasdaq-100 slipping 0.77%. This backdrop highlights Sidus’s strong performance, as the stock is moving against a generally declining market, indicating strong company-specific factors at play.

Is Sidus Space Ready For A Market Correction?

The stock is currently trading 126.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 282.3% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating significant strength. Over the past 12 months, shares have surged approximately 81.07%, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 74.70, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory, which may suggest a potential pullback. Meanwhile, the MACD is above its signal line, reflecting bullish momentum.

The combination of an overbought RSI and a bullish MACD suggests that while the stock is experiencing strong upward momentum, traders should be cautious of potential corrections.

Key Resistance : $5.39

: $5.39 Key Support: $4.00

Are Analysts Underestimating Sidus Space’s Potential?

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on March 30.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $10.00. Recent analyst moves include:

ThinkEquity: Initiated with Buy (Target $10.00)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sidus Space, Inc. Class A Common Stock (SIDU), highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 96.64) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Sidus Space’s Benzinga Edge rankings reveal a strong momentum setup. While the high momentum score confirms the stock’s robust trend, investors should remain vigilant for any signs of a pullback given the overbought conditions.

Price Action

SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares were roughly flat at $4.61 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

