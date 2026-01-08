Applied Digital Stock Surges After Revenue And Earnings Beat

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares are trading higher after the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue above estimates.
What To Know: Applied reported adjusted earnings per share of 0 cents, beating the consensus estimate of a 10 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported sales of $126.58 million, beating the consensus estimate of $89.75 million.
Revenue rose 250% year over year, driven primarily by growth in the company's HPC Hosting Business. During the quarter, Applied achieved Ready-for-Service at its Polaris Forge 1 campus, delivering 100 megawatts on schedule and fully energizing its first building. This milestone resulted in approximately $85 million in payments from CoreWeave, including $73 million related to tenant fit-out services and $12 million in partial-quarter lease revenue.
Applied also reported continued strength in its Data Center Hosting Business, which generated $41.6 million in revenue during the quarter, reflecting performance improvements across its facilities.
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $20.2 million, up from $6.1 million in the prior-year period, while the net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $31.2 million from $129 million a year earlier.
During the quarter, Applied completed a $2.35 billion private offering of senior secured notes and drew additional capital under its preferred equity financing facility, contributing to a strong liquidity position. As of quarter-end, the company reported approximately $2.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.
APLD Price Action: At the time of writing, Applied shares are trading 10.42% higher at $32.56, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.