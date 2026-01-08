Jet.AI (JTAI) Stock Soars Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares are trading sharply higher Thursday morning as the stock trends across social media platforms. The move follows a Wednesday 8-K filing outlining new executive employment agreements.

Jet AI stock is trading at depressed levels. What’s ahead for JTAI stock?

What To Know: The company late Thursday disclosed new employment agreements for its top executives in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC late Wednesday. The filing outlines deals for Executive Chairman and interim CEO Michael Winston and interim CFO George Murnane.

Effective Jan. 1, Winston's base salary rises to $425,000 and Murnane's to $300,000, with annual increases at least matching inflation and the potential for merit raises and bonuses equal to up to 100% of salary.

The contracts also include change-of-control protections linked to a proposed combination with flyExclusive, including $1.5 million cash bonuses for each executive and full vesting of equity awards if a deal closes or they are terminated without cause or resign for good reason.

Investors are also weighing December updates as the company pivots toward AI infrastructure. Jet.AI last month announced plans for a joint venture with Choo Choo Express LLC to develop a 50-megawatt data-center campus in Moapa, Nevada, where management sees potential enterprise value of roughly $500 million.

Additionally, the company withdrew a planned public offering of common stock on Dec. 30, citing unfavorable market conditions.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge shows JTAI with negative scores across all three price-trend categories — short, medium, and long term — highlighting persistent weakness in its technical trajectory despite today's surge.

JTAI Price Action: Jet AI shares were up 37.50% at 76 cents at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of 52 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Support for the stock appears to be firmly established at the 52-week low of 52 cents, which may act as a psychological barrier for investors. Conversely, resistance is likely to be found around the $1.00 mark, where traders may look to take profits or reassess their positions.

The technical outlook suggests that while the recent price action is encouraging, the stock remains in a precarious position. A sustained move above the 80-cent level could attract further buying interest, but the significant distance from previous highs indicates that caution is warranted.

