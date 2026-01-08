Immuneering, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Canadian Solar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) fell sharply in pre-market trading.

The company announced updated overall survival and safety data from its ongoing Phase 2a trial of atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, with over 13 months median follow up time.

Immuneering shares dipped 20.7% to $6.61 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) shares dipped 82.8% to $2.98 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:ELME) shares dipped 82.8% to $2.98 in pre-market trading. Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) fell 14% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after rising 42% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:ERAS) fell 14% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after rising 42% on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) fell 13.7% to $15.60 in pre-market trading. Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced pricing of $130 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

(NASDAQ:PHAT) fell 13.7% to $15.60 in pre-market trading. Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced pricing of $130 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) fell 6.3% to $8.37 in pre-market trading. United Microelectronics shares jumped 10% on Wednesday after the company reported December and full-year sales growth.

(NYSE:UMC) fell 6.3% to $8.37 in pre-market trading. United Microelectronics shares jumped 10% on Wednesday after the company reported December and full-year sales growth. Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) declined 6.1% to $20.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $200 million proposed public offering.

(NASDAQ:CSIQ) declined 6.1% to $20.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $200 million proposed public offering. T revi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) fell 6.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:TRVI) fell 6.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) dipped 6% to $96.57 in pre-market trading following reports suggesting AbbVie is not in discussions with the company.

(NASDAQ:RVMD) dipped 6% to $96.57 in pre-market trading following reports suggesting AbbVie is not in discussions with the company. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (NYSE:SBSW) fell 5.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:SBSW) fell 5.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) fell 5% to $8.11 in pre-market trading. In December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Nereus (tradipitant) to prevent vomiting induced by motion.

(NASDAQ:VNDA) fell 5% to $8.11 in pre-market trading. In December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Nereus (tradipitant) to prevent vomiting induced by motion. Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) declined 4.8% to $94.91 in pre-market trading. Logitech International announced that it expects to release third quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

(NASDAQ:LOGI) declined 4.8% to $94.91 in pre-market trading. Logitech International announced that it expects to release third quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 27. United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) fell 4% to $8.57 in pre-market trading. United Microelectronics shares jumped 10% on Wednesday after the company reported December and full-year sales growth.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock