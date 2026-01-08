tickers of top stock movers
January 8, 2026 8:06 AM 2 min read

Immuneering, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Canadian Solar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) fell sharply in pre-market trading.

The company announced updated overall survival and safety data from its ongoing Phase 2a trial of atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, with over 13 months median follow up time.

Immuneering shares dipped 20.7% to $6.61 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) shares dipped 82.8% to $2.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) fell 14% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after rising 42% on Wednesday.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) fell 13.7% to $15.60 in pre-market trading.  Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced pricing of $130 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
  • United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) fell 6.3% to $8.37 in pre-market trading. United Microelectronics shares jumped 10% on Wednesday after the company reported December and full-year sales growth.
  • Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) declined 6.1% to $20.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $200 million proposed public offering.
  • Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) fell 6.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) dipped 6% to $96.57 in pre-market trading following reports suggesting AbbVie is not in discussions with the company.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (NYSE:SBSW) fell 5.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) fell 5% to $8.11 in pre-market trading. In December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Nereus (tradipitant) to prevent vomiting induced by motion.
  • Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) declined 4.8% to $94.91 in pre-market trading. Logitech International announced that it expects to release third quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
  • United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) fell 4% to $8.57 in pre-market trading. United Microelectronics shares jumped 10% on Wednesday after the company reported December and full-year sales growth.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

CSIQ Logo
CSIQCanadian Solar Inc
$20.80-5.54%
Overview
ELME Logo
ELMEElme Communities
$2.805.26%
ERAS Logo
ERASErasca Inc
$4.55-12.0%
IMRX Logo
IMRXImmuneering Corp
$6.40-23.2%
LOGI Logo
LOGILogitech International SA
$93.84-5.88%
PHAT Logo
PHATPhathom Pharmaceuticals Inc
$16.00-11.5%
RVMD Logo
RVMDRevolution Medicines Inc
$95.00-7.51%
SBSW Logo
SBSWSibanye Stillwater Ltd
$14.81-6.97%
TRVI Logo
TRVITrevi Therapeutics Inc
$11.720.09%
UMC Logo
UMCUnited Microelectronics Corp
$8.53-4.48%
VNDA Logo
VNDAVanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
$7.36-13.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved