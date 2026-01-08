Why AZZ Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) rose in pre-market trading after the company reported posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, beating market estimates of $1.47 per share. The company’s sales came in at $425.746 million versus expectations of $418.164 million.

AZZ shares surged 2.1% to $112.09 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

CIMG Inc (NASDAQ:IMG) gained 33.3% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced it secured approximately $124 million in computing power-related commercial contracts.

(NASDAQ:IMG) gained 33.3% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced it secured approximately $124 million in computing power-related commercial contracts. ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) rose 26.4% to $0.59 in pre-market trading. ECD Automotive Design announced that a lender is in talks with the company for strategic deals valued between $2 million and $10 million.

(NASDAQ:ECDA) rose 26.4% to $0.59 in pre-market trading. ECD Automotive Design announced that a lender is in talks with the company for strategic deals valued between $2 million and $10 million. Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) rose 22.1% to $3.60 in pre-market trading. The company announced that it will provide clinical update on its ongoing Phase 2b studies and planned confirmatory Phase 3 trial for ACR-368, initial clinical data on ACR-2316, and other AP3 pipeline updates on Jan. 8.

(NASDAQ:ACRV) rose 22.1% to $3.60 in pre-market trading. The company announced that it will provide clinical update on its ongoing Phase 2b studies and planned confirmatory Phase 3 trial for ACR-368, initial clinical data on ACR-2316, and other AP3 pipeline updates on Jan. 8. Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) gained 17.1% to $4.11 in pre-market trading after rising 60% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:NVVE) gained 17.1% to $4.11 in pre-market trading after rising 60% on Wednesday. RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) surged 16.8% to $1.18 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:RNXT) surged 16.8% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Serina Therapeutics Inc (NYSE:SER) gained 16.4% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.

(NYSE:SER) gained 16.4% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday. Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE) rose 11.2% to $0.68 in pre-market trading. On Jan. 5, Super League Enterprise entered into an asset purchase agreement with Let’s Bounce.

(NASDAQ:SLE) rose 11.2% to $0.68 in pre-market trading. On Jan. 5, Super League Enterprise entered into an asset purchase agreement with Let’s Bounce. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) rose 7.7% to $56.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 60% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:RGC) rose 7.7% to $56.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 60% on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) gained 6.8% to $616.26 in pre-market trading. Shares of defense companies traded higher, possibly in response to President Trump’s social media post where he said he wants to increase the 2027 military budget from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

Losers

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) fell 20.7% to $6.61 in pre-market trading. The company announced updated overall survival and safety data from its ongoing Phase 2a trial of atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, with over 13 months median follow up time.

(NASDAQ:IMRX) fell 20.7% to $6.61 in pre-market trading. The company announced updated overall survival and safety data from its ongoing Phase 2a trial of atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, with over 13 months median follow up time. Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) fell 14% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after rising 42% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:ERAS) fell 14% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after rising 42% on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) fell 13.7% to $15.60 in pre-market trading. Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced pricing of $130 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

(NASDAQ:PHAT) fell 13.7% to $15.60 in pre-market trading. Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced pricing of $130 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) dipped 10.2% to $0.021 in pre-market trading after jumping over 5% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:OCG) dipped 10.2% to $0.021 in pre-market trading after jumping over 5% on Wednesday. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:COOT) declined 9.4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:COOT) declined 9.4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday. Sky Quarry In c (NASDAQ:SKYQ) fell 9.4% to $0.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Wednesday.

c (NASDAQ:SKYQ) fell 9.4% to $0.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Wednesday. FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares dipped 9.3% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:FBGL) shares dipped 9.3% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) fell 6.3% to $8.37 in pre-market trading. United Microelectronics shares jumped 10% on Wednesday after the company reported December and full-year sales growth.

(NYSE:UMC) fell 6.3% to $8.37 in pre-market trading. United Microelectronics shares jumped 10% on Wednesday after the company reported December and full-year sales growth. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) tumbled 6.1% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:CYCN) tumbled 6.1% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) dipped 6% to $96.57 in pre-market trading following reports suggesting AbbVie is not in discussions with the company.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock