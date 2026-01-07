What's Going On With Alpha Modus Shares Wednesday?

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with DXC Technology to deploy financial services kiosks nationwide.

What To Know: Alpha Modus announced it has entered into an agreement with DXC to support the rollout of its financial services kiosks designed to serve underbanked consumers across the United States.

The initial phase of the deployment will begin with a major national retailer and includes approximately 119 kiosks planned for placement in the Southwest U.S., primarily in Texas. The rollout is expected to expand across multiple retailers as deployment progresses.

Under the agreement, DXC will provide end-to-end installation, onsite break and fix support, and remote desk management services. The partnership is intended to support enterprise-grade performance, uptime, and operational continuity as the deployment scales into thousands of locations.

The phased rollout is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with approximately 25 kiosks expected to go live per month through early 2026, followed by accelerated multi-market expansion nationwide.

AMOD Price Action: At the time of writing, Alpha Modus shares are trading 32.59% higher at 64 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.