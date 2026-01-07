What's Going On With Hyperscale Data Shares Wednesday?

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (AMEX:GPUS) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its estimated total assets.

What To Know: Hyperscale Data said that as of Dec. 31, 2025, it had estimated total assets of approximately $369 million, which equated to about $1.14 per share of Class A common stock. The company also reported estimated net assets of approximately $168 million, or about $0.50 per share.

The estimates reflect preliminary, unaudited financial information and the company's updated balance sheet position through the end of 2025.

Hyperscale Data said the estimated value of its cash and Bitcoin holdings totaled approximately $91 million as of Dec. 31, representing a significant portion of its total estimated assets.

The company noted that the figures reflect internal adjustments to assets, liabilities and shares outstanding through Dec. 31, 2025. During the fourth quarter, Hyperscale Data said it continued expanding its digital asset holdings, investing in high-performance computing infrastructure and optimizing its capital structure. The estimates have not been reviewed or audited and remain subject to change.

The company said it plans to provide monthly updates on estimated total assets and net assets per share.

GPUS Price Action: At the time of writing, Hyperscale shares are trading 42.94% higher at 36 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

